Tokyo man evicted twice decades apart for Japan's Olympic construction

A Tokyo man may be the unluckiest person involved in the Olympics.

Kohei Jinno, 87, was evicted from his home for the construction of the National Stadium for the 1964 Tokyo Olympics and received an eviction notice again in 2013 for the reconstruction of the stadium in preparation of the 2020 Games.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jinno told Reuters on Thursday he thought it was too soon for Japan to be hosting the Summer Olympics again leaving around 200 families with nowhere to go.

"There wasn't any consideration. If there'd only been one example of 'you're being asked to move, could you please possibly cooperate?’" he told the outlet. "Instead, it was pretty much 'we're having the Olympics, you need to get out.’"

3 SAMOAN WEIGHTLIFTERS TO MISS OLYMPICS OVER VIRUS CONCERNS

He added: "I would really have liked some understanding of how we felt. We got ($1,500). What can you do with that? I just had to laugh. It took ($9,000) to move."

Jinno is one of nine brothers and lived in a home in Kasumigaoka when their house burned down in World War II, according to Reuters. The family moved a few miles away where they were later evicted over construction for the 1964 Olympics.

He said the 2013 eviction notice and subsequent move in 2016 left his wife Yasuko "lonely" and "depressed." She died in 2018. He now lives with his son in western Tokyo.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Japan Sport Council told Reuters the relocation efforts were done with guidance from the Tokyo and national governments.