Toffoli, Kings top Blues

Los Angeles, CA (SportsNetwork.com) - Tyler Toffoli scored two goals and the Los Angeles Kings survived a late push from the St. Louis Blues to take a 3-2 win on Monday.

Jarret Stoll scored the other goal, while Ben Scrivens made 25 saves for the Kings, who had lost four of five coming in.

"I think we tried to approach it with a bit more focus," said Scrivens. "Just attention to detail. We know they've got an extremely potent power play. I think they're second in the league in offensive production and they don't give much up either. So we knew we had our work cut out for us. It was just a matter of focusing on what we had to do and executing our game plan."

Vladimir Tarasenko and Kevin Shattenkirk posted a goal and an assist in the third period for the Blues, who have dropped their past two. Jaroslav Halak stopped 20 shots in the loss.

Los Angeles held a 3-0 lead, but saw Scrivens' shutout bid spoiled with 5:54 to play when Tarasenko sent a pass from the right circle to the left where Shattenkirk wristed it home.

With Halak pulled for an extra attacker, the Blues made it a one-goal game with 16 seconds to play as Tarasenko tipped in a Shattenkirk pass, but the team managed just one more shot before time expired.

"We can't play like that," said St. Louis head coach Ken Hitchcock. "The score is 3-0, I don't think you can judge the game by its 3-0 score, who knows how much they let their foot off the accelerator. To me, it's ready at the start, ready to compete at the start, ready to fight for space. They took it to us."

Los Angeles took a 1-0 lead as Stoll took a pass in the slot from Justin Williams and wristed it home at 10:38 of the first period.

It was a 2-0 game six minutes later as Drew Doughty's shot went off the post, but the rebound came out to the right and Toffoli whipped it in.

At 5:48 of the second period, the Kings made it a 3-0 contest shortly after a power play expired as Toffoli tipped in a rebound from in front for his sixth of the season.

Los Angeles plays in Anaheim on Tuesday ... St. Louis hosts the Islanders on Thursday ... The Kings have won five straight, and seven of eight over St. Louis ... St. Louis was 0-for-3 on the power play, while Los Angeles went 0- for-2.