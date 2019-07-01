Tobias Harris agrees to five-year contract with Philadelphia 76ers: reports

The Philadelphia 76ers and free-agent forward Tobias Harris reportedly agreed to a five-year deal Sunday.

The deal between the 76ers and Harris is worth $180 million, according to multiple reports. It will give Harris a bigger role on a team that is expected to do great things with its young core.

KRISTAPS PORZINGIS AGREES TO FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH DALLAS MAVERICKS: REPORT

The deal cannot become official until Saturday, due to the league’s annual moratorium period.

Philadelphia acquired Harris in a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers during the season. The 76ers also received Boban Marjanovic and Mike Scott in the deal. They sent Wilson Chandler, Mike Muscala, Landry Shamet and multiple draft picks back to Los Angeles.

The deal also provides Harris with some sort of stability in his young NBA career. Harris has played eight NBA seasons with five different teams. Now, the forward who averaged 20 points and 7.9 rebounds last season will get to play alongside Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid for the next few seasons.

NEW YORK KNICKS FEEL THE HEAT AFTER LOSING OUT ON MARQUEE FREE AGENTS

Philadelphia looks to be gearing up for another playoff run.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.