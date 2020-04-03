T.J. Oshie offers to bring young Capitals fan to game after viral dominoes video

Washington Capitals’ right winger T.J. Oshie hopes to make one young fan’s dream come true as soon as the season resumes play.

A 12-year-old named Alex has been busy while quarantined at home. According to NBC Sports Washington, Alex created a YouTube video showing all 31 NHL team logos made out of dominoes.

His brother first posted the video to Twitter, with a special shoutout to Alex’s favorite player. It has since been viewed over 24,000 times on YouTube.

“Hey TJ Oshie you are my brother's favorite player and he just built all 31 NHL logos in dominos it took him about 30 hours this week it would be amazing if you could share it!!” the tweet read.

It’s no surprise that the video caught the attention of the winger.

“This is awesome!! Let’s get you guys to a caps game when we get back. Would love to meet you after!!” Oshie tweeted Thursday.

The NHL suspended the season last month as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. League officials remain optimistic but have offered no timetable for a return date. Players have since been directed to head home, including those living outside the U.S.