Last Update January 13, 2015

Titans WR Kenny Britt found not guilty of DUI when he tried to enter Army post last July

Associated Press

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. – A federal magistrate has found that Titans wide receiver Kenny Britt is not guilty of driving under the influence after trying to pass through a security gate at Fort Campbell Army post on the Tennessee-Kentucky state line.

After a five-hour trial on the post Tuesday, U.S. magistrate Lanny King also found Britt was not guilty of violating the implied consent law for refusing to take a Breathalyzer test.

Britt was in the courtroom but was not called to testify.

He was arrested on July 20 when he tried to enter the post through a gate on the Kentucky side of the installation. Military police administered a field sobriety test, then handcuffed Britt and took him to the Fort Campbell police station where he refused to take a Breathalyzer test.