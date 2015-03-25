Titans waive 13 to cut roster to 77, need to make 2 more moves before NFL deadline

The Tennessee Titans have waived 13 players trimming their roster to 77 and still need to make two more moves before the NFL's first cut deadline.

The Titans must be at 75 players by Tuesday afternoon.

They waived kicker Maikon Bonani; receivers Justin Hilton, Roberto Wallace and Diondre Borel; safety Tracy Wilson; linebacker Kadarron Anderson; tight end Martell Webb; and offensive linemen Barry Richardson, Oscar Johnson and Eloy Atkinson.

The Titans also reached an injury settlement with tight end DeMarco Cosby and waived-injured linebacker Greg Jones.