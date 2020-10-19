Titans' Taylor Lewan suffers torn ACL in win over Texans: 'Don’t feel sorry for me'

The Tennessee Titans came out alive with a big overtime win over the Houston Texans in Week 6, but they had a huge loss as well.

Pro Bowl offensive tackle Taylor Lewan suffered a torn ACL on Sunday and will miss the remainder of the 2020 NFL season.

BUSH, BOARD AMONG KEY INJURIES IN NFL'S WEEK 6

Lewan took his thoughts to Twitter.

“I wanted to let everyone know I got an MRI today. I Tore my ACL yesterday against Houston. Don’t feel sorry for me, I’m going to handle this rehab like a Pro and come back better than ever. Thank you @Titans fans for your support. #NoBadDays,” Lewan wrote.

GIANTS' C.J BOARD LIES MOTIONLESS, CARTED OFF THE FIELD AFTER SCARY HIT FROM WASHINGTON'S DESHAZOR EVERETT

Lewan’s injury came in the third quarter, and he managed to walk to the locker room on his own. Lewan, the 11th overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, started in 83 out of 88 games played for the Titans.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Despite the loss of Lewan, the Titans managed to pull out a 42-36 victory over the Texans, and they improved their record to 5-0 on the season. Next, they will square off against the Pittsburgh Steelers –­­ another unbeaten team –­­ in a Week 7 showdown.