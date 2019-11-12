Tennessee Titans' Taylor Lewan acknowledges mistakes: 'My penalties are f-----g awful'

Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Taylor Lewan decided to beat himself up Sunday over his own mistakes on the field.

Lewan told reporters Sunday after the team’s huge victory over the Kansas City Chiefs that his own mistakes were hurting the team and ripped himself for causing so many penalties.

“First of all, before we even start this whole thing, my penalties are f-----g awful. I am 100 percent at issue with that,” Lewan said, according to The Tennessean. “It is not intentional. I do not mean to do it. My intentions are good. I am just trying to finish, and it is killing the team. I know that. You guys know that. No one needs to call me out because I’ve got a voice. I am completely screwing the team with the amount of penalties I have had, what, these last six games.”

Lewan is not wrong when it comes to his own penalties. After being suspended for the first four games of the season, the offensive tackle has racked up a team-high nine penalties. He has the third-highest penalties committed this season. Laremy Tunsil of the Houston Texans and David Bakhhtiari of the Green Bay Packers are tied for first.

No one on the Titans has been penalized more than six times this season.

In Sunday’s 35-32 victory, Lewan received penalties for unnecessary roughness and holding on back-to-back plays in the third quarter.

“It’s crazy. It’s horrible,” he said. “I cannot get penalties. I am sorry; there is no need to ask me about it because I know I am an absolute liability when it comes to penalties.”

Tennessee is 5-5 this season. The Titans are on a bye next week and play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Nov. 24.