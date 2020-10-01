Titans-Steelers matchup moved to later date as more positive coronavirus tests reported

The Tennessee Titans-Pittsburgh Steelers game set for Week 4 will be postponed to a later date, the NFL announced Wednesday.

The league’s announcement came as an additional Titans player and personnel member tested positive for the coronavirus.

NFL: SUNDAY'S TITANS-STEELERS GAME POSTPONED AFTER TITANS' CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

“The Pittsburgh-Tennessee game scheduled for Week 4 will be rescheduled to later this season after one additional Titans player and one personnel member tested positive for COVID-19 today. An announcement of the new game date will be made shortly,” the league said Thursday.

“The decision to postpone the game was made to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel. The Titans facility will remain closed and the team will continue to have no in-person activities until further notice.”

The league originally said Wednesday at least nine members of the Titans organization had tested positive for the coronavirus marking the first outbreak the NFL has had to deal with.

TITANS SUSPEND IN-PERSON TRAINING AFTER NFL’S FIRST CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK; 3 PLAYERS, 5 PERSONNEL TEST POSITIVE

The game was originally set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday but was rumored to be moved to either Monday or Tuesday. The outbreak came after the Titans played the Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikings have yet to have anyone test positive for the illness.

The outbreak prompted Commissioner Roger Goodell to send a memo to teams on Tuesday urging them to follow the protocols set up by the league and the players union.

“This is not unexpected; as Dr. Sills and others have emphasized, there will be players and staff who will test positive during the season,” Goodell wrote in the memo obtained by The Associated Press, referencing the NFL's chief medical officer, Dr. Allen Sills.

“We are exploring in more detail the nature of the close contacts to determine where they occurred (locker room, flights, etc.), and identify any additional learnings that can be shared with all clubs.”

Goodell asked teams to look at what they've done to limit contact, especially when traveling and within position groups, and to review how they bring in players for tryouts. He noted the test results affirm the need to follow health and safety protocols “to the fullest extent.”

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.