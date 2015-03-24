Titans sit CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson against Browns, who have RB Ben Tate back from injured knee

The Tennessee Titans have deactivated cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson against the Cleveland Browns with the second-year player coming off a concussion that kept him out of practice all week.

Coty Sensabaugh will start for Wreh-Wilson.

Titans quarterback Jake Locker, who missed last week's loss at Indianapolis with an injured right wrist, is back in the starting lineup. Running back Ben Tate also is back for the Browns after missing two games with an injured knee.

The Titans deactivate tight end Taylor Thompson, offensive tackle Byron Stingily, linebacker James Anderson, wide receiver Kris Durham, defensive lineman DaQuan Jones and quarterback Zach Mettenberger.

The Browns scratches defensive backs Pierre Desir and Robert Nelson; running back Glenn Winston defensive linemen Ishmaa'ily Kitchen and John Hughes; tight end Terrell Robinson; and wide receiver Rodney Smith.

___

Online:

AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL