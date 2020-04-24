Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NFL Draft
Published

Titans select Isaiah Wilson with No. 29 pick of 2020 NFL Draft

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
close
Joel Klatt on NFL's first-ever online draftVideo

Joel Klatt on NFL's first-ever online draft

Roger Goodell to announce picks from his basement; former University of Colorado quarterback Joel Klatt weighs in.

The Tennessee Titans selected Isaiah Wilson, the former Georgia offensive lineman, with the No. 29 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

At 6-foot-6, 350 pounds, Wilson has arms and hands measuring 35 1/2 and 10 1/4 inches, respectively. At the NFL Combine, he recorded 5.32 40-yard dash time with 26 bench press reps.

NFL DRAFT ROUND 1 ORDER AND SELECTIONS

Wilson, a top-20 overall prospect out of high school, signed with Georgia but wound up redshirting his first year with the Bulldogs. The next season, he started all 14 games at right tackle and earned Freshman All-American and SEC All-Freshman accolades.

During his sophomore season, he continued to show promise. An ankle injury limited him to 11 games, but Wilson was still named a second-team Associated Press All-American despite the missed time.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Titans allowed Jack Conklin to leave in free agency, so they immediately addressed their offensive line in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Wilson will be expected to step in and start right away, alongside Taylor Lewan blocking for running back Derrick Henry and protecting quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

Dan Canova is a Sports Reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @DanCanova