Titans rookie Isaiah Wilson spotted at New Year's Party as tumultuous season continues: report

Tennessee Titans rookie offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson is under fire again this season.

Wilson was seen in a video at a New Year’s party with scantily clad women, according to A to Z Sports Nashville. The video was reportedly on the Instagram Stories of Oscar Thompson, who owns OSA Group Miami. Wilson’s panda chain and red hair apparently gave away his identity.

The party appeared to be in Miami, though it was unclear. The women in the video appeared to be wearing bathing suits and have an ample amount of cash around them.

The 2020 first-round pick was arrested on a DUI charge in Tennessee in September. He also was spotted at a party near Tennessee State University while in training camp in August and nearly jumped off a second-story balcony to avoid police, according to Titans beat writer Paul Kuharsky.

He received a trespass warning from campus police over the Aug. 15 incident.

The Titans placed Wilson on the NFL reserve/non-football list on Dec. 9.

"Currently, he is dealing with some personal issues, which will take some time for him to work through," Titans general manager Jon Robinson said in a statement last month. "We will continue to help him and support him, with the hope that he can ultimately re-join the team."

Wilson was expected to be a future replacement for Jack Conklin, who left for the Cleveland Browns during free agency. He only appeared in one game this season.