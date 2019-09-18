Tennessee Titans once sent wrong Luke Falk portions of their playbook

The New York Jets will go into the third week of the 2019 season with their third-string quarterback Luke Falk ready to take the reins as his two teammates suffer from an illness and a season-ending injury.

While Falk wasn’t any team's first choice coming into the league, a Twitter user with the same name revealed that organizations were doing their due diligence when evaluating the quarterback. However, the Twitter user said teams were making a common mistake when trying to contact the future Jets quarterback.

JETS' QB TREVOR SIEMIAN SUFFERS GRUESOME ANKLE INJURY

Lucas Falk, a human resources manager who lives in Salt Lake City, revealed on social media Monday night that teams were contacting him while vetting the then-Washington State quarterback. Lucas Falk tweeted that the Tennessee Titans accidentally sent him their playbook.

Lucas Falk detailed in a series of tweets his experience in dealing with emails and other items meant for the quarterback. He said he shares the same name and home state with the quarterback and they have nearly identical email addresses. He said when the quarterback entered the draft officially, the Dallas Cowboys emailed him the most often. He also received combine invitations and personality quizzes.

NEW YORK JETS' SAM DARNOLD DIAGNOSED WITH MONO, COULD MISS AT LEAST THREE GAMES

Luke Falk was then drafted by the Titans in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Lucas Falk revealed the team sent him portions of the playbook. He said he was also contacted by a team realtor.

Lucas Falk told The Athletic the mix-ups happened for years and for a time they were even Facebook friends so the other Falk could forward messages.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fortunately, Lucas Falk will not be starting Week 3 for the Jets against the New England Patriots, but his namesake will be making his first career start in the NFL.