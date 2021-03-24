Former Titan Isaiah Wilson arrested at gunpoint after high-speed chase months before Dolphins trade: report

NFL offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson was arrested at gunpoint after engaging police in a high-speed car chase back in January, just two months before being traded from the Tennessee Titans and subsequently released from the Miami Dolphins, according to reports.

Wilson, 22, was arrested on Jan. 7 and charged with a felony count of fleeing from police, possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance, marijuana possession, drug-related paraphernalia, reckless driving, reckless conduct and speeding in a construction zone, according to an arrest report obtained by the Tennessean.

According to police, Wilson was captured driving 123 mph in Georgia and reached speeds of up to 140 mph during a chase that ensued. Law enforcement called off the pursuit because of the dangerous speeds but the former first-rounder’s vehicle was later found wrecked just 100 yards off the road.

Wilson was taken into custody along with a 21-year-old female passenger. The report states that he told police that he fled initially because he was afraid he would go to jail because of his previous run-ins with the law.

He was released the following day but a court date has yet to be set.

The Titans selected the offensive lineman with the No. 29 pick out of Georgia in 2020. He played a total of four snaps for Tennessee in a year filled with ups and downs, including a DUI arrest back in September. He was placed on the NFL reserve/non-football list on Dec. 9, which would end his first season.

He was traded to the Dolphins in March but was released by the team just days later after reports revealed that he was hours late for his team physical, late for his onboarding process, and didn't show up for voluntary workouts which he had committed to.

Several videos posted to Wilson’s private Instagram also showed the offensive tackle dancing shirtless on a car and smoking a vape in the days leading up to his release.

Titans general manager Jon Robinson said in February before the trade that Wilson was "not the player we evaluated."

The Dolphins had some knowledge of Wilson’s January arrest but were unaware of the full scope of it, ESPN reported.