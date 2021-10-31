Titans force late turnovers, come away with OT win over Colts

The Tennessee Titans are officially atop the AFC.

Kicker Randy Bullock booted a 44-yard field goal with 4:03 to go in overtime to lift the Titans to a 34-31 victory over the Indianapolis Colts in a crucial AFC South contest.

The Titans' defense intercepted Colts quarterback Carson Wentz twice in the final eight minutes of the game, and they came away with their fourth straight win and a third season sweep of the Colts in franchise history.

Tied at 24 with less than two minutes to go in regulation, the Colts took over on offense on their own 8-yard line. Wentz was about to get sacked for a safety. While facing that pressure, Wentz attempted to make a left-handed pass that ended up in the hands of Titans rookie Elijah Molden. Molden scored a 2-yard touchdown to put Tennessee ahead 31-24 after a successful extra point.

On the ensuing Colts offensive drive, Wentz connected with wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. for a 37-yard gain. After Ashton Dulin drew a 42-yard pass interference penalty, running back Jonathan Taylor ran in a 1-yard TD with 22 seconds to go to tie the game.

Titans All-Pro level safety Kevin Byard intercepted Wentz with 5:48 to go in OT to set up the game-winning field goal.

Tennessee will square off against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. The Colts will have a quick turnaround on Thursday night to face the New York Jets.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.