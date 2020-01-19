Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Tennessee Titans
Published

Tennessee Titans' Dennis Kelly sets big record with touchdown catch in AFC Championship game

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Jan. 19Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Jan. 19

Fox News Flash top headlines for Jan. 19 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Dennis Kelly set a record in the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs with his touchdown catch in the second quarter.

Ryan Tannehill threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Kelly to give Tennessee a 16-7 lead early in the frame.

Kelly became the heaviest NFL player to catch a touchdown in the playoffs with the score, CBS broadcaster Jim Nantz announced during the game. Kelly is listed at 6-foot-8, 321 pounds.

PATRICK MAHOMES, CHIEFS HOPE 'BAD LUCK CHUCK' STAYS AWAY FROM AFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

NFL Research provided another interesting tidbit.

The 30-year-old offensive tackle also had a touchdown catch in the regular season. He caught a pass from Tannehill against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 12.

TYREEK HILL'S GRANDPARENTS WILL BE ABLE TO WATCH CHIEFS PLAY IN AFC TITLE GAME THANKS TO FAN

Titans coach Mike Vrabel has been no stranger toward using different players to score touchdowns. Vrabel played linebacker for the New England Patriots and the Chiefs during his career. He caught 10 touchdown passes in the regular season and two in the playoffs.

Tennessee Titans' Dennis Kelly (71) celebrating his touchdown catch with quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) during the first half of the NFL AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Tennessee Titans' Dennis Kelly (71) celebrating his touchdown catch with quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) during the first half of the NFL AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Vrabel picked a perfect time to throw a wrinkle in his playbook, which caught the Chiefs off-guard during the game.

Kelly was wide open for the score, caught the pass and fell backward.

Ryan Gaydos is a sports reporter for FoxNews.com and FoxBusiness.com. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_