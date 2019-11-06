Tennessee Titans' Delanie Walker surprised ex-teammate Colin Kaepernick still out of the league

Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker was among Colin Kaepernick’s supporters when the quarterback was looking to get back into the league in 2017.

Walker told FanSided on Tuesday that he was surprised the former San Francisco 49ers star-turned-activist has been out of the league for so long and has failed to find a new job in the NFL.

“Yeah, it surprises me,” Walker told the website. “I feel like the guy is a starting quarterback in this league. He could go to any team and probably start over half the guys who are playing quarterback or be a great backup. It’s a little surprising that he hasn’t had that opportunity but sometimes you can look at it and understand what the problem is.

“A lot of people don’t address [it] so at the end of the day, it is what it is.”

Kaepernick opted out of his contract with the 49ers following the 2016 season. He had meetings with other teams but never landed another team, leading to a grievance filed against the league accusing the owners of blackballing him. That grievance was later dropped.

Walker, who was Kaepernick’s teammate in San Francisco from 2011 to 2012, in a 2017 interview with The Tennessean dismissed the notion that Kaepernick wasn’t a hard worker.

“He was a hard worker. He was probably the first person there,” he said at the time. “Always ready to go, knew the plays. I never seen him not work hard.”

Walker predicted back then that Kaepernick would be on a team, but nearly three years after his last game the quarterback has still yet to throw a pass again.

Kaepernick’s representatives have assured owners that he was ready to play at the drop of a hat.