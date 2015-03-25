Titans coach Mike Munchak more comfortable in his 3rd season, taking time to work with linemen

Titans coach Mike Munchak is back in his personal sweet spot.

The man who played his way into the Hall of Fame as an offensive lineman is working with the Titans' line coach and good friend Bruce Matthews, another Hall of Fame lineman, helping Tennessee's linemen learn from some of the best to play the game.

Munchak said Friday he wanted to keep working with the offensive line when he went from coaching the linemen himself to head coach in February 2011, and that was one of the incentives in luring Matthews away from the Houston Texans where his friend had that same job.

Now Munchak is in his third offseason as a head coach, and he says he now knows how to use his time more wisely.