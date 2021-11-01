Expand / Collapse search
Tennessee Titans
Published

Ex-NFL MVP Adrian Peterson says he's joining Titans following Derrick Henry injury

Adrian Peterson told Josina Anderson that he is signing with the Titans after working out for the team on Monday

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
The Tennessee Titans could be losing star running back Derrick Henry to a season-ending foot injury that was sustained during the team’s game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon.

One day later, the Titans — who are now the No. 1 seed in the AFC — acted quickly by signing a former league MVP. The legendary running back Adrian Peterson said he agreed to a deal that will bring the former 2,000-yard rusher to Tennessee.

Adrian Peterson last played for the Detroit Lions.

Adrian Peterson last played for the Detroit Lions. (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Peterson told NFL journalist Josina Anderson that he is signing with the Titans after working out for the team on Monday.

"The workout was good. It feels good to get back into football movement and to sign with a contender," Peterson said. "We have big shoes to fill for Derrick Henry, who I feel was the front-runner for MVP, but I'm looking forward to contributing to the running back room and helping the Titans to win the division and to chase the ultimate goal of winning a championship."

Peterson added: "I just want to give all glory to God to continue on in my 14th season because it would not be possible without His grace and mercy."

Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson runs up field during NFL football training camp, Sunday, July 27, 2014, in Mankato, Minn. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson runs up field during NFL football training camp, Sunday, July 27, 2014, in Mankato, Minn. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 15: Adrian Peterson #28 of the Detroit Lions looks on before the game against the Washington Football Team at Ford Field on November 15, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan.

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 15: Adrian Peterson #28 of the Detroit Lions looks on before the game against the Washington Football Team at Ford Field on November 15, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. (Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Peterson, 36, last played for the Detroit Lions in 2020 and had 604 rushing yards on 156 carries with seven touchdowns. 

If for some reason the ageless wonder Peterson isn’t a fit in Tennessee, the team may work out other running back free agents, including three-time Pro Bowler Todd Gurley, T.J. Yeldon, and Bo Scarborough — the latter two played for Nick Saban at Alabama.

The Titans could potentially even make a trade before the deadline to acquire a running back from another team.

