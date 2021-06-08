Titans' A.J. Brown says Julio Jones turned down his No. 11 jersey: 'He wouldn't take it'

Tennessee Titans star A.J. Brown tried giving the newly acquired Julio Jones his No. 11 jersey that he wore for 10 seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, but the former All-Pro wideout declined the offer.

Brown, who pushed the Titans hard to bring Jones to Tennessee, announced on Twitter that he was willing to give up his number for a player that he idolized while growing up.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"#11 until I retire . I tried to give it up and he wouldn’t take it . Respect," Brown wrote.

The Falcons agreed to trade Jones and a 2023 sixth-round pick to the Titans in exchange for a 2022 second-round pick and a fourth-rounder in 2023. The trade became official on Sunday.

TITANS' A.J. BROWN WARNS REST OF NFL FOLLOWING JULIO JONES TRADE

Jones will join Brown and All-Pro running back Derrick Henry to form one of the league's most potent offenses. As soon as the news broke, Brown took his thoughts to Twitter to acknowledge his new teammate.

Last season, Jones was limited to nine games due to injuries. He hauled in 51 receptions for 771 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Jones, a seven-time Pro Bowler, led the league in receiving in 2015 and 2018, and when healthy, he continues to be one of the best players at his position.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It made sense for the Falcons to move on from the 32-year-old wide receiver, however, since they have a superstar in the making at wideout in Calvin Ridley. And with the No. 4 overall pick, the Falcons took Florida tight end Kyle Pitts to bolster their offensive skill positions for quarterback Matt Ryan.