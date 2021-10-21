T'Wolves' Anthony Edwards implores Rockets to call timeout after getting hot

Minnesota Timberwolves youngster Anthony Edwards could emerge as one of the next big stars in the NBA and on Wednesday, at the start of his sophomore season, he already was making a name for himself.

Edwards finished with 29 points, six rebounds, three assists and a steal in 31 minutes during the Timberwolves’ 124-106 victory over the Houston Rockets.

Toward the end of the first half, Edwards nailed one of his six three-pointers and then implored with the Rockets’ bench to call a timeout.

"I was telling the coach to call a da-- timeout. Call one. Need a timeout. I'm hot, for sure," Edwards told reporters, via the Star Tribune.

Edwards was the No. 1 pick of the 2020 NBA Draft by Minnesota. The former Georgia standout averaged 19.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 72 games in his rookie season.

Fans didn’t get to see Edwards ball out at the Target Center due to COVID-19 protocols last season. The second-year star said it was an incredible atmosphere.

"Man, all I can say is the crowd brings a different type of energy into the gym. Last year it was freezing in the gym. This year it's hot. You hear everybody. Different atmosphere, man," he added.

Minnesota finished toward the bottom of the Western Conference, but if Edwards comes around and can gel well with Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell, then the team may compete for the playoffs this season.