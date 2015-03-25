Timbers add defender Miller

The Portland Timbers signed defender Ryan Miller on Monday after he spent four seasons in Sweden.

Miller was originally taken in the 2008 MLS SuperDraft by the Columbus Crew before he moved on to D.C. United.

The 28-year-old then moved overseas to play in Sweden for four seasons, first signing with Ljungskile SK and then appearing in 73 matches over the course of three campaigns with Halmstads.

"Ryan is an experienced pro and a great addition to the club," said Caleb Porter, head coach of the Timbers. "His ability to go box to box as a right back fits what we are looking for in that position. He is another proven piece that brings traits we want in the locker room as well."

Also on Monday, Portland completed the permanent move of forward Jose Valencia to the club from Colombian side Independiente Santa Fe.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan with the Timbers while recovering from a knee injury, and he joins on a multi-year contract.