Tim Tebow’s Triple-A baseball season over after hand injury: reports

The New York Mets are making a run at a spot in the MLB postseason – but don’t expect Mets minor leaguer Tim Tebow to play any role in a pennant race this year.

According to reports, Tebow’s baseball season has come to an end after he cut a finger on his left hand in the outfield July 21, requiring stitches.

Tebow had been playing for the Syracuse Mets, the New York club’s Triple-A affiliate in the International League.

The left-handed hitting Tebow finished his 2019 season with a less-than-impressive .163 batting average, four home runs and 19 RBI, ESPN reported.

He spent 2018 with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, the Mets’ Doube-A affiliate in the Eastern League. There he posted a .273 batting average with six home runs and 36 RBI – and made the All-Star Game before suffering a broken bone in his right hand, the report said.

Tebow, who will turn 32 Wednesday, previously focused on football, playing in college for the University of Florida and winning the Heisman Trophy in 2007.

He then played in the NFL for the Denver Broncos and New York Jets before deciding to pursue a baseball career.

Despite his struggles this season, Tebow has no plans to retire, the New York Daily News reported – though his chances of making an MLB roster look dimmer.