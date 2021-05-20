Tim Tebow's switch to tight end with Jaguars 'a desperation move,' ESPN star says

Tim Tebow will try to latch onto the Jacksonville Jaguars’ roster for the start of the regular season and is going to try to do it as a tight end instead of a quarterback.

Tebow had long been averse to switching his position. He had won a playoff game as a quarterback but was never able to become a starter in a quarterback role again in the NFL. He played for the Denver Broncos and New York Jets and failed to stick with the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles.

The Heisman Trophy winner acknowledged the obstacles ahead in a statement Thursday.

"I want to thank the Jaguars for the opportunity to compete and earn the chance to be part of this team," Tebow said. "I know it will be a challenge, but it is a challenge I embrace. I am dedicated to taking the direction of our coaching staff and learning from my teammates. I appreciate everyone’s support as I embark on this new journey."

The naysayers have been in full force without seeing Tebow in action – aside from the one snap he took as a receiver in 2012. ESPN NFL Draft insider Mel Kiper Jr. was one of them.

"I was serious back in the day when Tim came out of Florida, that he should be an H-back," Kiper said on ESPN’s "Get Up." "I watched him catch passes, the ball skills were there. But he had to pay attention to detail, he had to put his heart and soul into being that, and he didn’t want any part of it.

"I brought it up to Tim… ‘I want to touch the ball every play, Mel. I’m not an accent piece, I’m not what you say I’m gonna be. I’m a quarterback.’ So at age 22, 23, 24, he wanted no part of it. Now at age 34, which he will be when he comes into the NFL this year, a desperation move. You can’t treat the NFL as a hobby. It’s a full-time job."

TV cameras caught Tebow in his new Jaguars practice uniform sporting the No. 85.

Tight end is among the Jaguars’ weakest positions. The team drafted Luke Farrell earlier this month and has Chris Manhertz, Tyler Davis, James O’Shaughnessy and Ben Ellefson on the roster.

The Jaguars finished 2020 with a 1-15 record.