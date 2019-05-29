Syracuse Mets' Tim Tebow hitless, struck out by position player during blowout

Tim Tebow’s horrendous Triple-A season rolled on in wretched fashion Tuesday night when the former college football star and NFL quarterback finished Syracuse’s 16-2 blowout win as the only member of the Mets to not record a hit.

And -- somehow -- it gets worse: one of those hitless at-bats was a strikeout. Looking. With a position player pitching.

Tebow was up first in the ninth inning with the Mets already leading the Buffalo Bisons by 13 runs. The Bisons had essentially thrown in the towel and, not wanting to further tax and of their pitchers, put first baseman/outfielder Jordan Patterson on the mound instead.

Patterson struck out Tebow looking on a pitch that appeared to be at the lower reach of the zone but still within it, according to Minor League Baseball’s Gamecast.

Patterson finished the rest of the inning, allowing only one more run.

Tebow finished the game 0-for-4, but told reporters after the game he feels as if he's improving at the plate, according to the New York Post.

Tebow, an All-Star at the Double-A level in 2018, has a .156 batting average and .466 OPS with one home run in 40 games this season.