Tim Tebow, 33, still pursuing MLB dream in 2021

Tim Tebow is not ready to walk off the baseball diamond just yet.

The New York Mets minor league outfielder still has his sights on playing baseball during the 2021 season after his 2020 season was put into flux due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tebow, who is in his fourth season with the Mets organization, told MLB.com on Friday that he has no plans to step away just yet.

“I’m already behind the 8-ball in age and time and experience in all of these things, so of course it makes it harder,” the 33-year-old said. “But I think at the same time, I try to learn from every bit of it. And that’s all that we can do.”

Should Tebow stay through the winter months, April would be his first baseball game since July 2019.

“There have definitely been some setbacks with it from two years ago when I was having what I thought was my best season,” Tebow told MLB.com, referring to his time with Double-A Binghamton. “Definitely disappointing this year with COVID, but … I’m such a believer that in some areas of my life, every setback has been an opportunity for a setup for something different and unique that I have planned. All these have been pieces of setbacks, but I think I’ve also learned from them, adapted and grown.”

As long as it’s still in his heart, Tebow said he would keep pursuing the baseball dream.

In 287 career games between the minors and the Arizona Fall League, Tebow is hitting .223 with 18 home runs and 327 strikeouts.