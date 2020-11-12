Tim Tebow refused to cuss even if play call included expletive, former Jets center reveals

Tim Tebow walked the straight and narrow almost to a fault, and it carried over even to playing football.

Tebow played in the NFL for three seasons and won one playoff game. He was chided during his career for his religious views and refusal to even try to play anything other than quarterback. While with the New York Jets in 2012, his former teammate Nick Mangold said Tebow wouldn’t even cuss.

“We had a play that was ‘Y Oh S—t’ screen, where the tight end actually fakes like he fell down on a running play, hopes up, runs back over, throws back to the right end and it’s usually wide open,” the former center said Tuesday on BroBible’s “Endless Hustle” podcast.

Mangold said Tebow refused to say “s—t” which led to the play call taking longer.

“He goes through the whole formation and gets to the last play: ‘Y, Alright Screen’ … you guys know what it is,” Mangold recalled Tebow saying. “And we're like, 'No Tim, what is it?' Then he goes, 'No, I'm not going to say it.’”

Tebow played in 12 games for the Jets but it was mostly on special teams. He was 6-for-8 passing with 39 passing yards with the Jets. It would be his final season in the NFL.

As for the genius play, the late Tony Sparano was the team’s offensive coordinator under Rex Ryan. His coaching staff included future Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn and longtime quarterbacks coach Matt Cavanaugh.