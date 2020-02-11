Tim Tebow still holding onto baseball dream, trying to make it real

Tim Tebow has no plans to give up on his baseball dream as all of the New York Mets organization is getting ready for spring training to prepare for the 2020 season.

Tebow joined the Mets organization during the 2016 season but has yet to officially make the major league roster. His last two seasons have been plagued by injury, but he’s not done giving up on creating his own field of dreams.

REDS' TREVOR BAUER SLAMS MLB COMMISSIONER OVER REPORTS OF NEW PLAYOFF MODEL: 'YOU'RE A JOKE'

“I never said I'd make it or succeed, but I won't give up on this easy,” Tebow told USA Today on Tuesday. “What I'm doing is focusing on things I can control so I can look back and have no regrets. Succeeding isn't really a choice. But fighting, scratching, clawing and believing, those are choices.”

Tebow suffered a broken hamate bone in the middle of the 2018 season, and nearly a year later he injured his left pinky trying to field a ball and missed the rest of the 2019 season.

ANGELS PITCHER TAYLOR COLE WANTS MLB TO INVESTIGATE ASTROS EVEN FURTHER

Tebow played for Triple-A Syracuse in 2019 and hit .163 with a .495 OPS in 77 games. In 2018, he played for Double-A Binghamton and batted .273 with a .734 OPS.

“It's more important to me to be someone who is resilient, a fighter and believer,” he told the newspaper. “That's the type of man I aspire to be, not just in baseball. Whether you're at the top of the [mountain] or bottom of the valley I want to be the same person who doesn't change based on circumstances.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tebow appears to be healthy heading into the 2020 season. He is not listed on the Mets’ official 40-man roster. The team acquired Jake Marisnick in the offseason, further crowding the Mets’ outfield.