Tim Tebow reveals he is on keto diet, hasn’t drank soda since he was 15

New York Mets minor leaguer, Heisman Trophy winner and NFL playoff hero Tim Tebow takes care of himself off the field with a strict diet that calls for no soda or cheat days.

Tebow, 31, told reporters at Frontier Field in Rochester, New York, that he was on the keto diet, Yahoo Sports reported.

"I'll try the hamburgers; I can't eat the potatoes or the macaroni. I'm on a low-carb diet, a keto diet. So, I probably won't try it," Tebow said of the upstate baseball field's food options.

He said he hasn’t had a sip of soda since he was 15, knowing the soft drink was not good for his body. He struggled to remember when was the last time he allowed himself to have a cheat day. However, he pointed out that there are now keto-friendly dessert options.

“Well, they make keto ice cream now and they make some keto cake,” Tebow said. “Honestly, it's really tough to splurge. My brain just doesn't allow me to even though some people have a cheat day or a cheat weekend.”

Tebow is currently playing for the Syracuse Mets, the top minor league affiliate of the New York Mets, as he chases his dream of entering MLB. He also serves as an ESPN analyst.

So far, this season – his third with the Mets organization – Tebow is batting .161 with five RBIs. Last season, he batted .273 with a .336 on-base percentage, six homers and 36 RBIs.

His former agent, Brodie Van Wagenen, who was named the Mets’ general manager during the offseason, told The Washington Post that he believed Tebow could be a major leaguer if he continues his progression.

“Right now, AAA is where he can help us most,” Van Wagenen said. “He lets the ball get deep in the strike zone, and he can capitalize on mistakes. How he does this year is the determining factor.”