Jacksonville Jaguars
Tim Tebow signing with Jaguars would 'eviscerate Urban Meyer's credibility,' ex-Jets GM says

Mike Tannenbaum previously expressed his disappointment

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Former New York Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum said Friday the Jacksonville Jaguars’ potentially signing Tim Tebow could hurt coach Urban Meyer in the long run.

Tannenbaum, who currently serves as an NFL analyst on ESPN, was running the Jets when he made the trade for Tebow in 2012. He previously called it disappointing with how things panned out with Tebow at time. He appeared to use his own experience to caution against the Jaguars from doing the same thing.

"If Tim Tebow is on the opening day roster it will eviscerate Urban Meyer’s credibility," Tannenbaum said on "Get Up." "Decisions in the NFL are based on meritocracy… If that organization is based on relationships, they have no chance to win… If [Tim Tebow] makes this team, it’s just gonna really hurt Urban’s ability to stand up in front of the team and say ‘Hey, how you play matters."

It appears as though the Jaguars are still hemming and hawing over Tebow. Jacksonville held its rookie minicamp over the weekend to get a first glimpse of their new players, including fifth-round pick tight end Luke Farrell.

Tebow worked out with the Jaguars as a tight end, but the team hadn’t made a decision on whether to sign him.

Meyer said last week he would have to make a decision on Tebow "soon."

