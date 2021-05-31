Latest knock on Tim Tebow revealed in new report amid Jaguars comeback attempt

Tim Tebow’s attempt at an NFL comeback with the Jacksonville Jaguars as a tight end had been met with an immense amount of criticism even before he officially signed the contract.

The latest alleged issue came in a report in "Monday Morning Quarterback" on Monday. NFL insider Albert Breer said one "common complaint" he’s heard from past coaches is Tebow failed to deter the chaotic situation of "TebowMania."

"… if there’s one common complaint I’ve heard from his past coaches about it, it’s not that he’s actively fueling it," Breer wrote. "Moreso, it’s that he doesn’t do anything to calm it down. And not talking is probably the best thing he can do to calm it down. For now, anyway."

Tebow has not spoken publicly about joining the Jaguars. He issued a statement through the team upon joining the team.

"I want to thank the Jaguars for the opportunity to compete and earn the chance to be part of this team," Tebow said in a statement through the team. "I know it will be a challenge, but it is a challenge I embrace. I am dedicated to taking the direction of our coaching staff and learning from my teammates. I appreciate everyone’s support as I embark on this new journey."

The one-time Heisman Trophy winner, 33, has not played in a regular-season NFL game since the 2012 season with the New York Jets and was initially reluctant to switch positions, deciding on a career in broadcasting and professional baseball before trying his hand at pro football again.

He briefly signed with the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles before stepping away from football.

Tebow played in 35 games in the NFL. He won one playoff game with the Denver Broncos. He had 2,422 career passing yards and 17 passing touchdowns. He also had 989 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns over the course of his career.

From 2016 to 2019, he played in the New York Mets organization but failed to make the major league roster. The career change from football to baseball started out in the Arizona Fall League, and Tebow made it all the way to Triple-A — the top tier of minor league baseball. Injuries cut his baseball career short.

Tebow said late last year he would still pursue his baseball dream but formally announced his retirement in February.