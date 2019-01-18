Tim Tebow invited to major-league training with New York Mets

Tim Tebow is back in orange and blue.

The New York Mets have again invited Tebow, 31, to join them in Port St. Lucie for major league spring training. This will be his third season with the Amazins as he comes off an All-Star selection last season with the Mets' Double-A affiliate, though his year was cut short after he broke the hamate bone in his right hand. He batted .273 with a .336 on-base percentage, slugging six homers and adding 36 RBIs.

TIM TEBOW LIKELY DONE FOR SEASON AFTER FREAK INJURY WITH METS MINOR LEAGUE TEAM, REPORT SAYS

The two-time college football national champion and 2007 Heisman Award winner -- who was drafted by the Denver Broncos and won a playoff game as the team's starting quarterback -- will most likely start his season at Triple-A Syracuse, the New York Post reported. His former agent, Brodie Van Wagenen, was named the Mets’ general manager during the offseason. Last month, Van Wagenen said the Heisman trophy winner may make his major league debut.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"If we somehow suffered an injury and we needed somebody to replace Brandon Nimmo or Michael Conforto in the starting lineup, and if Tim Tebow is the best offensive player in Triple-A at that point in time, he's going to be in Mickey Calloway’s [Mets manager] lineup," Van Wagenen said, according to ESPN. Tebow, a corner outfielder, is blocked -- at least -- by Nimmo and Conforto, as well as Juan Lagares, Keon Broxton and possibly J.D. Davis.

Fox News’ Cody Derespina contributed to this report.