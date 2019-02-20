Tim Tebow, New York Mets minor leaguer, delivers inspirational response to haters: ‘You go after your dreams’

Tim Tebow is fully aware of some of the hate he receives but the New York Mets minor leaguer still had some inspirational words for the critics.

Tebow, 31, was asked by reporters at Mets spring training how he felt about those who did not like him and his response has gone viral.

TIM TEBOW PREVIEWS NEW FAITH-BASED FILM 'RUN THE RACE' ON 'HANNITY'

“It’s really about keeping perspective and not letting other people define you because they sure want to,” the Heisman Trophy winner said. “Shoot, I try to encourage young people all the time to not let the world or outside sources define you because you are always going to have critics and naysayers and people that are going to tell you that you won’t, that you can’t, that you shouldn’t."

He added: “Most of those people are the people that didn’t, that wouldn’t, that couldn’t."

He called on others to follow their dreams and to not “be defined by outside sources.”

Tebow gave his perspective about why he felt some people didn’t follow their hearts and go for it.

“I think the reason people don’t go after things is because of how much you will be criticized,” he said.

TIM TEBOW REMEMBERS FINAL MOMENTS OF 'HERO' CHELSIE WATTS' LIFE: 'GOD'S GOT THIS'

However, the Mets outfielder said he didn’t “want to have to live with fear or doubt every day regardless of what everybody here says about me.”

“It doesn’t define me,” Tebow said. “I’m so grateful that doesn’t define me. There is one thing that defines me and that’s what God says about me.”

The video of Tebow’s response had more than 4.78 million views by Wednesday morning.

Last month, the Mets again invited Tebow to join them in Port St. Lucie for major league spring training. This will be his third season with the Amazins as he comes off an All-Star selection last season with the Mets’ Double-A affiliate. His year was cut short after he broke the hamate bone in his right hand.