Tim Tebow embraced by QAnon followers after Instagram post

An Instagram post denouncing sex trafficking by Tim Tebow has apparently been embraced by the QAnon conspiracy group.

Tebow recently wrote a lengthy post about boys and girls being sold into sex slavery and what he was doing to fight it.

“Not on our watch. It’s time for Christians around the world to take a stand, to raise our voices and say no more. No more will we allow girls and boys, many of whom are just children, to be bought and sold as if they were just products for someone else’s personal gain,” he wrote Thursday.

“Every person on this earth is created in the image of God – uniquely, beautifully, and perfectly. Their value is priceless, and they are not for sale. The reality however is I really don’t know if we’ll ever win the war against human trafficking and slavery in this lifetime. But I know Who wins one day. And until that day comes, we’ll keep fighting to rescue one more. Sign up through the link in my bio to be the first to know about The Rescue Team we are building.”

Tebow used the hashtag #SaveTheChildren at the end of his post, which drew the attention of widely condemned QAnon, which has co-opted the former NFL quarterback's message in recent weeks.

The next day, conspiracy theorists claimed Tebow as one of their own.

A column by Kevin Roose in The New York Times earlier this month claimed an acquaintance of his posted a photo on Instagram showing a map of the United States, filled in with bright red dots. It included the caption: “This is not a map of Covid. It is a map of human trafficking," and the hashtag #SaveTheChildren.

Several days later, Roose said he saw the hashtag trending on Twitter.

"Many of them believed that President Trump was on the verge of exposing 'Pizzagate' or 'Pedogate,'" he wrote. "Their terms for a global conspiracy involving a ring of Satan-worshiping, child-molesting criminals led by prominent Democrats," including Hillary Clinton.

QAnon, thought to have been founded in 2017, has been tied to bogus theories about a "deep state" attack against Trump, involving career bureaucrats who are hellbent on taking down the commander in chief. It’s unclear who "Q" actually is, and if he or she is just one person or multiple people. People supporting QAnon began appearing at Trump campaign rallies in 2018, and the president has retweeted QAnon-affiliated accounts dozens of times.

Twitter reportedly banned thousands of accounts associated with QAnon content late last month and also blocked URLs associated with it from being shared on the platform. In addition, Twitter said it would stop highlighting and recommending tweets associated with QAnon, Fox 8 reported.

Tebow has not commented publicly on QAnon's embrace of his message.

Fox News' Nick Givas contributed to this report.