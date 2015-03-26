Tigers power their way back in series

Doug Fister once again stepped up when Detroit 2 victory over the Texas Rangers in Game 3.

The Tigers lost the first two meetings of the series in Arlington, dropping Tuesday's postponed Game 2 in crushing fashion when Nelson Cruz hit the first walkoff grand slam in postseason history in the 11th inning.

Fister (2-1), the winning pitcher in the Division Series clincher at Yankee Stadium, made sure the Rangers didn't take a commanding 3-0 lead.

The trade deadline acquisition settled down after a rough first inning and wound up pitching 7 1/3 frames, scattering two runs on seven hits without walking a batter.

Miguel Cabrera, Victor Martinez and Jhonny Peralta all homered and Austin Jackson went 3-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI for the AL Central champs, who can even the series on Wednesday when Rick Porcello faces Matt Harrison.

Colby Lewis (1-1) was charged with four runs on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings to suffer his first postseason loss, Texas' first setback since a Game 1 defeat to the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.