Tigers' Derek Hill makes incredible catch during intrasquad game

It’s been quite a long time since baseball fans have seen any amazing catches.

That came to an end Wednesday.

During the Detroit Tigers’ intrasquad game, center fielder Derek Hill made an impressive over-the-shoulder grab. Hill fell down as he was grabbing the ball and somehow came up with it.

YANKS' COLE LEARNS SAFETY-PROTOCOL LESSON IN 1ST INTRASQUAD

A'S LEFTY DIEKMAN QUESTIONS WHETHER THERE WILL BE A SEASON

“I've always been pretty defensive-oriented, so I've got pretty good instincts out there,” Hill said, according to 97.1 The Ticket. “Ball started out on my left side and faded back over my right side. Didn't have time to really flip around and pick the ball back up, so decided to do it over my shoulder and just got lucky -- or at least that's what we'll call it.”’

Hill, 24, was selected by the Tigers in the 2014 MLB Draft out of Elk Grove High School in California. He has so far spent his entire career in the team’s minor league system.

Hill played 17 games in the Arizona Fall League at the end of last year. He was 15-for-59 with three home runs and six RBI. He hit .254 with a .798 OPS.

Earlier in that year, he was playing for the Erie SeaWolves of the Double-A Eastern League. He hit 14 home runs with 45 RBI and a .243 batting average.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Hill is part of the team’s player pool but it’s unclear whether he’ll see any time at the major league level once the season starts later this month.