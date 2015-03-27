Tiger Woods thanks Haney after split

Tiger Woods is thanking Hank Haney for his six years as swing coach. He is not saying, however, who his next coach might be.

Haney said in a statement on his website Monday night that he has resigned. Woods posted a short comment on his website Tuesday that they have agreed Haney will no longer work with him.

"Hank Haney and I have agreed that he will no longer be my coach," Woods said in a statement Tuesday. "Hank is an outstanding teacher and has been a great help to me, but equally importantly he is a friend. That will not change.

"I would like to thank him for all he has done for me the past six years."

Woods missed the cut at Quail Hollow and withdrew in the final round of The Players Championship with a sore neck. It was the first time he played consecutive tournaments without earning official money.

Haney called his time as Woods' coach "my best days in professional golf." He stressed that it was his decision, and not Woods', to move on.

"Tiger Woods and I will always be friends," Haney wrote, "but I believe that there is a time and place for everything and I feel at this time and at this place in my life I want to move forward in other areas."

Haney said he wished his former pupil well in golf and "in finding peace and happiness in all aspects of his life."

"Tiger knows that if he ever needs me in anyway, whether it be with his golf or just as a friend he can always call," Haney writes.

Before Tiger, Haney worked with Mark O'Meara. Woods and Haney started working together after Tiger had a falling out with previous coach Butch Harmon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.