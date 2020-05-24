Expand / Collapse search
Golf
Tiger Woods, Peyton Manning beat Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson at 'The Match: Champions for Charity'

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
Tiger Woods, Peyton Manning team up against Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady for charity golf matchVideo

Tiger Woods, Peyton Manning team up against Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady for charity golf match

Sportscaster Jim Gray weighs in on the legendary stars facing off in a charity golf event.

Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning defeated Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady at “The Match: Champions for Charity” on Sunday at Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida.

“The Match” also raised $20 million for coronavirus relief efforts.

The rules consisted of the best ball on the front nine, and on the back, they did alternate shots with different twists. Through 10 holes, Woods and Manning were up 3 strokes, but Mickelson and Brady made a late push down the stretch before losing by 1 stroke.

Phil Mickelson, left, and Tom Brady during the charity match Sunday. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images for The Match)

Brady was off his game early on, but he redeemed himself on the seventh hole with an incredible birdie from the fairway. Brady and Mickelson came away with victories on holes No. 11 and No. 14 but they couldn't close the gap.

Woods and Manning -- the favorites heading into the match -- claimed the victory, and it allowed Woods to even his “The Match” record to 1-1 with Mickelson.

The PGA Tour is set to return with the Charles Schwab Challenge on June 13-14.

Dan Canova is a Sports Reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @DanCanova