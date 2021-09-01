Tiger Woods sends message to golfers before Tour Championship

Tiger Woods has won the Tour Championship three times and though he won’t be on the Georgia golf course this weekend, he still sent a message to the competitors participating in the event.

"Good luck to everyone this week at the @playofffinale. Lots of good memories at East Lake!" he wrote.

The tweet was accompanied by a video showing some of Woods’ highlights at the tournament during his career. Woods last won the event in 2018 by two strokes. He got the edge over Billy Horschel and finished with an 11-under par. Woods also won the event in 1999 and 2007.

Dustin Johnson is the defending champion. He defeated Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas last year. He finished with a 21-under par. Rory McIlroy, who has two wins at the event, won in 2019.

Woods, 45, is still recovering from injuries suffered in a Los Angeles crash in February. He had been on crutches and wearing a protective leg brace as he healed from the injury.

Woods underwent surgery to repair serious damage to his leg after being the sole driver involved in a rollover crash on Feb. 23. He had suffered open fractures in his tibia and fibula, injuries to his foot and ankle, and trauma to the muscle and soft tissue of the leg. A crash report later revealed Woods was also "knocked unconscious, laceration to the lower front jaw, bruised right and left rib cage, fractured right tibia and fibula, possible right ankle injury."

Woods detailed his recovery in an interview with Golf Digest in May, calling it one of his most "painful" experiences.

"I understand more of the rehab processes because of my past injuries, but this was more painful than anything I have ever experienced," he said.

No charges were filed in connection to the crash and police said they found no evidence of impairment.