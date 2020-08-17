Tiger Woods jealous as son Charlie dominates junior event

Tiger Woods better watch his back — Charlie Woods may be coming for his old man on the golf course.

Tiger’s 11-year-old son, Charlie, won a US Kids Golf-sanctioned event in Florida last week, shooting a 3-under 33 with three birdies and no bogeys to win by five strokes in the nine-hole tournament.

“He’s starting to get into it,” Tiger recently told GolfTV. “He’s starting to understand how to play. He’s asking me the right questions. I’ve kept it competitive with his par, so it’s been just an absolute blast to go out there and just, you know, be with him. It reminds me so much of me and my dad growing up.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tiger’s father, Earl Woods, introduced him to golf at an early age and the future star was a six-time junior world champion.

Now Charlie has gotten into the sport and has even had Tiger as his caddy at some events when he’s not busy with his own PGA Tour schedule.

“I wish I had his move,” Tiger said. “I analyze his swing all the time. I wish I could rotate like that and turn my head like that and do some of those positions, but those days are long gone, and I have to relive them through him.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The two have had some fun duels while practicing, with Tiger putting one of his green Masters jackets at stake during putting competitions.

But the 15-time major champion made it clear he’s not forcing Charlie to follow his path.

“It’s all on him. I wanted it at a very, very early age. I wanted to compete and play in this game,” Tiger said. “That’s on him and whether he wants it or not.”