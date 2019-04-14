Tiger Woods hugs son just as he hugged his dad after first Masters win: 'It's come full circle'

Tiger Woods on Sunday shared an emotional moment with his son after he won the Masters — a moment similar to ones he shared with his own father many years ago.

Woods and his son, Charlie, ran toward each other after he won the golf tournament for the fifth time. Woods picked Charlie up into his arms, and the pair embraced in celebration.

The 43-year-old golfer and his own father, Earl Woods, also reveled with joy in 1997, after Woods' first Masters win.

“It’s come full circle,” Woods said after the tournament ended on Sunday, as USA Today's For The Win noted. “It’s a special feeling."

Earl Woods died in May 2006 at 74. Shortly before his death, Tiger won the 2005 Masters while his father was in a nearby hotel room, too sick to be at the tournament, The New York Times reported at the time.

Woods dedicated his win to his dad, telling reporters: "I wouldn't be here today if it weren't for my dad. I just hope this win gives him a little more hope, a little more fire to fight with."

The famed golfer on Sunday shot a 2-under par 70 to win his first green jacket since 2005 and his first major since the 2008 U.S. Open.

In addition to Woods' fifth Masters championship and 15th major title (trailing only the great Jack Nicklaus in both categories), Sunday marked his 81st victory on the PGA Tour, one title away from the career record held by Sam Snead. It was also the first time Woods had won one of golf's four major championships when not entering the final round with at least a share of the lead.

Fox News' Samuel Chamberlain and The Associated Press contributed to this report.