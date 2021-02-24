Tiger Woods was driving on curvy road minutes before horrific crash, video shows

A camera caught Tiger Woods driving in a Los Angeles County neighborhood on a curvy and winding road moments before he crashed and suffered multiple leg injuries.

TMZ Sports obtained the video late Tuesday, which shows the 2021 Genesis GV80 SUV driving behind a minivan at around 7:05 a.m. local time on Hawthorne Blvd near Rancho Palos Verdes.

The SUV has the same Genesis Invitational insignia on the door that can be seen at Woods’ crash site. Woods was in town for the event.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The footage does not show the actual crash but instead shows the vehicles climbing up a steep grade. On the opposite side, cyclists are riding downhill. At first look, it didn’t appear the vehicle was accelerating fast or swerving uncontrollably.

It’s unclear who was in the minivan ahead of Woods.

Police said Woods crashed at around 7:12 a.m. local time.

TIGER WOODS’ TWITTER ACCOUNT PROVIDES UPDATE ON HIS INJURIES, THANKS FANS

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Woods was driving at a "relatively greater speed than normal" when he crashed in a hilly area and that Woods was driving northbound when he hit a center divider and flew several hundred feet. He noted that there was no evidence of impairment when emergency personnel arrived.

"[The vehicle] crossed the center divider, to the point that it rested several hundred feet away so obviously that indicates they were going at a relatively -- a greater speed than normal. However, because it is downhill, it slopes and it also curves," Villanueva said. "That area has a high frequency of accidents. It’s not uncommon."

He added that the front end of the vehicle was "totally destroyed" but the interior was "more or less intact."

Deputy Carlos Gonzalez, who was among the first emergency personnel members to arrive at the scene, said Woods knew where he was and what time of day it was. He described Woods as "calm and lucid."

Two sources told Fox News that Woods was set to work with Discovery Networks to do behind-the-scenes "teaching lessons" with several stars, including the NFL’s Drew Brees and Justin Herbert.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Officials said a second crash occurred after Woods’ wreck but there were no injuries from that incident. The Lomita Sheriff’s Station was continuing the investigation.