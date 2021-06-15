Tiger Woods seen on crutches as he arrives in Los Angeles, presumably for first time since horrific crash

Tiger Woods was spotted on crutches and with a leg brace on a Los Angeles airport tarmac Tuesday alongside girlfriend Erica Herman.

The photos showed the legendary golfer wearing a white cap and a compression stocking on his right leg and was getting into a black SUV. Herman was in a golf cart with Woods alongside her in the passenger seat.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

It appeared to be Woods’ first time back in the Los Angeles area since the horrific crash in February that left him with a serious leg injury. Woods has mostly been doing his rehab in Florida.

In May, Woods spoke out about the crash at length for the first time.

"This has been an entirely different animal," Woods told Golf Digest. "I understand more of the rehab processes because of my past injuries, but this was more painful than anything I have ever experienced."

TIGER WOODS DECLINES OFFER TO JOIN US OPEN COVERAGE: 'HE DIDN'T WANT TO DO IT'

A doctor who treated Woods initially said the legendary golfer suffered open fractures affecting his tibia and fibula, injuries to his foot and ankle, and trauma to the muscle and soft tissue of the leg that "required surgical release" to relieve the pressure. A crash report later revealed that Woods was also "knocked unconscious, laceration to the lower front jaw, bruised right and left rib cage, fractured right tibia and fibula, possible right ankle injury."

He had stints in two different Los Angeles hospitals before returning home to Florida to recuperate.

"My physical therapy has been keeping me busy. I do my routines every day and am focused on my No. 1 goal right now: walking on my own. Taking it one step at a time," he told Golf Digest.

With the U.S. Open set for this weekend in San Diego, Calif., Woods was reportedly asked to help with coverage but rebuffed the request.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It’s unclear whether he has plans to be in the area for the major tournament.