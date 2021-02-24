Tiger Woods crash timeline: The circumstances surrounding the horrific accident

Tiger Woods suffered serious leg injuries in a horrific car crash Tuesday morning and is now awake and recovering in Los Angeles' Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.

A statement was put out on Woods’ Twitter account late Tuesday giving an update on his condition. He needed a "long surgical procedure on his lower right leg and ankle after being brought into the hospital."

LIVE UPDATES: TIGER WOODS INJURED IN SERIOUS CRASH

A timeline of Woods’ last few days is starting to become clearer in the wake of the single-vehicle crash.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 21

Tiger Woods made an appearance at the Genesis Invitational, which took place at the Riviera Golf Course in Pacific Palisades near Santa Monica. The event was on the other side of where Woods would crash his SUV two days later.

Woods appeared on the CBS broadcast of the event and said he was unsure whether he would play in the Masters after having back surgery. He hasn’t played golf since the PNC Challenge with his son Charlie in December. He had an operation on his back on Dec. 23.

Woods also was seen taking photos with the tournament winner Max Homa after the final round.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 22

Woods was seen out and about on a golf course at Rolling Hills Country Club in Rolling Hills Estates just miles from where the crash occurred, according to Golf Digest.

Woods was working with Discovery Networks on a TV show teaching celebrities how to golf.

David Spade, Dwyane Wade and Jada Pinkett Smith all took photos of or with Woods while on the golf course.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 23

A Discovery Networks rep told Fox News that Woods was set to continue filming Tuesday before the crash. Woods was set to film another lesson with Drew Brees and Justin Herbert, sources told Fox News.

Reports of Woods’ crash began to trickle out shortly after 2 p.m. EST.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department later released a statement, saying Woods crashed at around 7:12 a.m. local time. TMZ Sports obtained a video showing Woods driving the Genesis SUV up a hill at what appeared to be a relatively normal speed and in control.

LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva described what happened in the crash at a press conference Tuesday evening.

TIGER WOODS WAS DRIVING ON CURVY ROAD MINUTES BEFORE HORRIFIC CRASH, VIDEO SHOWS

Villanueva said that Woods was driving at a "relatively greater speed than normal" when he crashed in a hilly area. He said the 45-year-old was driving northbound when he hit a center divider and flew several hundred feet. He added that there was no evidence of impairment when emergency personnel arrived.

"[The vehicle] crossed the center divider, to the point that it rested several hundred feet away so obviously that indicates they were going at a relatively -- a greater speed than normal. However, because it is downhill, it slopes and it also curves," he said. "That area has a high frequency of accidents. It’s not uncommon."

A statement on Woods’ condition was released late Tuesday, saying was awake and responsive after the crash.

Dr. Anish Mahajan, chief medical officer and interim CEO of Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, said Woods is recovering from a long surgical procedure to repair "significant orthopedic injuries to his right lower extremity."

"Comminuted open fractures affecting both the upper and lower portions of the tibia and fibula bones were stabilized by inserting a rod into the tibia," said Mahajan. "Additional injuries to the bones of the foot and ankle were stabilized with a combination of screws and pins."

TIGER WOODS’ TWITTER ACCOUNT PROVIDES UPDATE ON HIS INJURIES, THANKS FANS

"Trauma to the muscle and soft-tissue of the leg required surgical release of the covering of the muscles to relieve pressure due to swelling," he continued.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 24

Athletes, politicians and celebrities from across the sports world reacted to Woods’ injury in the immediate aftermath.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Wednesday, fans of the golf great await further updates on his condition.

It’s unclear whether he will ever play again.