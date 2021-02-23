Tiger Woods crash reverberates across the sports world: 'Sick to my stomach'

The sports community was rattled on Tuesday shortly after news broke that golf legend Tiger Woods was involved in a serious car wreck.

Woods, 45, suffered "multiple leg injuries" after being involved in a "single-vehicle roll-over" collision on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes at around 7:12 a.m. local time, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and his agent Mark Steinberg.

TIGER WOODS INVOLVED IN LOS ANGELES CAR CRASH, FIRST-RESPONDERS NEEDED ‘JAWS OF LIFE’ TO REMOVE HIM

Woods, who recently underwent his fifth back surgery, was suffered "multiple leg injuries."

The circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately clear but the sports community took to social media to share their thoughts and prayers.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP