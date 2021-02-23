Expand / Collapse search
Tiger Woods
Published
Last Update 2 mins ago

Tiger Woods crash reverberates across the sports world: 'Sick to my stomach'

Crash details were not immediately clear but sports community shared their worries on social media

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 23

The sports community was rattled on Tuesday shortly after news broke that golf legend Tiger Woods was involved in a serious car wreck.

Woods, 45, suffered "multiple leg injuries" after being involved in a "single-vehicle roll-over" collision on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes at around 7:12 a.m. local time, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and his agent Mark Steinberg. 

TIGER WOODS INVOLVED IN LOS ANGELES CAR CRASH, FIRST-RESPONDERS NEEDED ‘JAWS OF LIFE’ TO REMOVE HIM

Woods, who recently underwent his fifth back surgery, was suffered "multiple leg injuries." 

The circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately clear but the sports community took to social media to share their thoughts and prayers.  

