LIVE UPDATES: Tiger Woods injured in serious crash

Tiger Woods was injured in a serious car crash Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

Woods was the sole occupant in the crash near the Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes neighborhoods of Los Angeles. Officials said the crash occurred at around 7:12 a.m. and the vehicle sustained "major damage."

Woods' agent Mark Steinberg released a statement following the crash.

"Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support," Steinberg said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department initially said the "jaws of life" were used to extricate Woods but officials later clarified that they did not use it.

Woods recently had a fifth back surgery on Dec. 23, and the first since a procedure to fuse his lower spine back in April 2017. On Sunday, he couldn't say whether or not he would be at The Masters.