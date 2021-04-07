Tiger Woods car crash cause set to be revealed: report

The cause of Tiger Woods’ car crash that left the legendary golfer with serious leg injuries is reportedly set to be revealed by the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday.

Authorities are expected to blame excessive speed as the reason why Woods wrecked a 2021 Genesis SUV near Ranchos Palos Verdes in late February, TMZ Sports reported. Sources told the gossip website that Woods lost control of the vehicle and authorities are pinning the crash on speed.

According to TMZ Sports, the investigation determined that Woods "accelerated" at the time of the wreck and the SUV gained speed before crashing. It’s reportedly unclear whether Woods was unconscious before he lost control of the vehicle or whether he was a distracted driver.

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said last week that a cause of the crash was determined but details of the crash would not be released due to privacy concerns for Woods.

"A cause has been determined, the investigation has concluded," Sheriff Alex Villanueva said last week.

"We have reached out to Tiger Woods and his personnel. There's some privacy issues on releasing information on the investigation so we're going to ask them if they waive the privacy and then we will be able to do a full release on all the information regarding the accident."

Villanueva added that authorities have "all the contents of the black box" that was in the SUV but cannot release the details "without the permission of the people involved in the collision."

Woods said that he did not know how the crash happened, and he didn’t remember driving. When a witness first approached the scene of the crash, Woods was unconscious, but a sheriff's deputy said that Woods was in a state of shock and was able to answer simple questions.

Authorities have said there was no evidence Woods was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the wreck. He suffered significant leg injuries in the crash and was moved back to his home in Florida last month.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.