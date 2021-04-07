Tiger Woods 'bummed' he's missing Masters, Justin Thomas says

Justin Thomas admitted he was missing Tiger Woods’ presence at the Masters as he looks to win his first green jacket.

Woods is not at the Masters this week because of the severe injuries he suffered in a car crash in February. He had been hopeful about potentially playing through a back injury but the wreck put any chance of him playing this year very slim.

Thomas opened up about Woods not being at Augusta National.

"Playing the practice rounds with him for sure," Thomas said of what he missed most about Woods being there, via Reuters. "I went over and saw him a couple times last week and tried to go over a couple times during the week whenever I'm home and see him.

"We texted Friday morning, and he said it's kind of starting to set in. He's bummed he's not here playing practice rounds with us, and we hate it, too."

Thomas said he’s offered to help Woods anyway he could whether it was watching his kids or just going on a fast-food run.

Thomas is hoping for a victory at the Masters this time around. He finished in fourth place at the tournament last year. The event was held in November due to the coronavirus pandemic messing with the schedule.

Dustin Johnson is the reigning Masters champion.