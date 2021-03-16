Tiger Woods back home in Florida to continue recovering from injuries in horrific car wreck

Tiger Woods has returned to his home in Florida to recover from the leg injuries he sustained in a horrific car crash in Los Angeles last month.

Woods, 45, suffered multiple leg injuries after being involved in a single-vehicle roll-over collision on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes in late February.

"Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery. I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks," Woods said in a statement to Golf Digest on Tuesday. "Thank you to the incredible surgeons, doctors, nurses and staff at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. You have all taken such great care of me and I cannot thank you enough.

"I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day."

While he has returned to Florida, authorities in Los Angeles are still investigating the crash. The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department reportedly executed a search warrant to retrieve data from the black box that was in the 2021 Genesis SUV Woods was driving at the time of the wreck.

Authorities have said the investigation is still ongoing. While Woods was seriously injured but officials have said there was no evidence he was impaired at the time.

Golfers Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas have both spoken to Woods in recent days and have shared positive news on his health.

The 11-time PGA "Player of the Year" is known for comebacks. He won the Masters in April 2019 for the fifth time despite four back surgeries and other health issues.

After turning pro in 1996, he has won 15 major championships and has a record-tying 82 victories on the PGA Tour.