Tiger Woods to avoid reckless driving charge in crash, Los Angeles sheriff says

Tiger Woods will avoid reckless driving charges and officials are treating his crash as an accident, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Wednesday.

Villanueva said there was no evidence that Woods was impaired by drugs or alcohol when first responders got to the scene.

"A reckless driving charge has a lot of elements into it and this is purely an accident," Villanueva said. "There will be a cause of it and there will be a vehicle code attached to the cause – for inattentive driving or whatever the case may be.

"But that’s an infraction and a reckless driving is actually more than an infraction. That’s a misdemeanor crime that has a lot of elements attached to it and there’s nothing like that."

Villanueva said that no data was recorded from the 2021 Genesis SUV’s black box which could reveal how fast Woods was going at the time. The posted speed limit was 45 mph, he added.

From January 2020 to today, Villanueva said there were 13 accidents near the same point where Woods crashed. Four of which had injuries.

Villanueva answered questions about Woods’ wreck on Facebook and Instagram Live.

Woods, 45, suffered "multiple leg injuries" after being involved in a "single-vehicle roll-over" collision on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes at around 7:12 a.m. local time.

His team released a statement early Wednesday morning that detailed the extent of those injuries.

"Comminuted open fractures affecting both the upper and lower portions of the tibia and fibula bones were stabilized by inserting a rod into the tibia," Dr. Anish Mahajan, chief medical officer and interim CEO of Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, was quoted as saying. "Additional injuries to the bones of the foot and ankle were stabilized with a combination of screws and pins."

